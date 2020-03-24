Disney+ Launches In The UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland

It’s easy to take Disney+ for granted for those of us that have been watching programming on the streaming service when it launched in the United States back in November of last year. The service has now officially debuted across several major European markets including The UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland as of today. There are a couple of catches that come with the Disney+ debut in these countries though as full seasons of the original programming aren’t available and will roll out weekly like they did domestically (The Mandalorian for instance only has two episodes available now instead of all eight episodes).

In addition, Disney+ is cutting back bandwidth utilization by 25 percent in all these markets limiting streaming bit rates around Europe to help ease strain on various communication networks currently seeing greater use due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney also announced that the rollout of the French Disney+ launch was being delayed to April 7 on request of the French government.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Plenty of fans across Europre are digging in though and we’ve collected some of our favorite tweets from these new Disney+ users below.

