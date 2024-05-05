Saturday Night Live: Jerry Seinfeld Makes Surprise Cameo During Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live is back for the final few episodes of Season 49, and Jerry Seinfeld made a surprising cameo during the Weekend Update segment! After taking a break following the most viewed episode of the season, Saturday Night Live is back with Dua Lipa serving as the host and musical guest for the week. With sketches already tackling some of the big topics for the week, there was a question over what the Weekend Update would cover considering how much has actually happened this week. This included a new press tour for Jerry Seinfeld as he promotes Unfrosted's release on Netflix.

As Unfrosted launched with Netflix on May 3rd, Seinfeld has been in a major press tour that's resulted in quite a few standout quotes. With previous sketches in the episode already tackling the biggest cultural shift of the week overall, Weekend Update brought Seinfeld in for a surprising cameo as the "Man Who Does Too Much Press." Seinfeld didn't come in with too much to say outside of the fact he's been doing too much press for the release of Unfrosted. That was pretty much the entire joke, so his cameo was a quick one. But he did introduce Dua Lipa ahead of her second performance of the evening.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.