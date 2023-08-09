Disney+ LEGO Special Features Original Disney Princess Voices

The LEGO Disney Princess special features the original voices from The Little Mermaid, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, and Moana.

Disney Princesses... assemble! Disney+ on Wednesday unveiled the trailer and poster art for LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, an all-new Original special streaming August 18th. When the villainous Gaston (voice of Richard White, reprising his role from 1991's Beauty and the Beast) steals King Triton's (Jim Cummings) magical trident to rule all kingdoms, the nefarious plot unites five Disney Princesses on one royal adventure. From the Disney animated canon, Jodi Benson (Ariel), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), and Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) reprise their roles, with Katie Von Till (Snow White) replacing Adriana Caselotti, who died in 1997.

The official logline: "Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?"

The footage shows King Triton, the ruler of Atlantic and Ariel's father, imprisoned in the castle where a guffawing Gaston has collected magical treasures like the Blue Fairy's magic wand and the Evil Queen's Magic Mirror. But the princesses have their own secret weapon: an axe-wielding Snow White, who pilots a blocky mecha robot of not-so-indestructible armor!

Benson, Cravalho, Moore, and Rose previously voiced their iconic roles in 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, which featured a CG-animated crossover between every character in the Disney Princess line from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through Frozen. The cast of Castle Quest also includes prolific Disney voice actors Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Darkwing Duck) as Triton, Corey Burton (Chip n' Dale, Kingdom Hearts) as Magic Mirror, and Jo Anne Worley (Beauty and the Beast) as Wardrobe.

Michael D. Black — a LEGO shorts veteran whose credits include LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda — is the director and Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler and Sanjee Gupta are producers.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest leads into Disney's World Princess Week celebration (August 20th-26th), a celebration and global extravaganza that highlights the impact of the timeless magic and beloved storytelling of Disney Princess characters. The LEGO special is streaming August 18th only on Disney+.