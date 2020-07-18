Loki Reportedly on Track for 2021 Disney+ Release

✖

LOKI is reportedly on track for a 2021 Disney+ release according to the most recent reports. Many fans began to worry when production on multiple projects ground to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is saying that the series will still debut in 2021 as things are right now. Obviously, as the last few months have shown us, that could change literally any day, but Marvel has reason to celebrate. WandaVision also looks like it will be early 2021 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could still make 2020. But, all of that is up in the air. Various companies are scrambling to make sure their ducks are in a row to film overseas. With spiking cases in the United States, it is hard to say when things will get back to normal.

"Thanks to the 'Best Practices' for set safety released by the state, in addition to the guidelines provided by the national guilds and unions, we look forward to helping thousands of crew members and support service personnel get back to work safely," Atlanta’s film commissioner, Lee Thomas said previously. "It will help Georgia maintain its position as one of the busiest production locales worldwide."

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry discussed this very conundrum this year:

“Due to the extended hiatus in production on all these shows though one major question remains once they can get restarted, when will they premiere? Tenative release schedules for most of Marvel's Disney+ shows were previously announced with no official word on if they'll be delayed or not. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had previously been set to arrive in August of this year, landing between theatrical releases Black Widow and The Eternals. With those films now delayed until November of this year and February of next year respectively it's unclear if the TV spin-off will follow suit. Loki had been bookmarked to arrive in the early part of 2021, but a shift could still happen.”

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Which one of these Disney+ series do you want to see first? Let us know down in the comments!

