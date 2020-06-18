Loki Actress Hints at Marvel Studios Production Resuming Soon

✖

Despite being an unstoppable juggernaut at the box office Marvel Studios, like everyone else in Hollywood, had to press pause on their work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The studio has even shifted the entire release schedule for their theatrical films in their Phase Four slate, but the dawn could be coming soon. Following a report yesterday about reshoots for one of their movies potentially happening soon, one of the stars from Marvel's upcoming Loki series has seemingly revealed production will resume shortly. Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the streaming series was shutdown in mid-March.

As pointed out by Murphy's Multiverse, actress Sophia Di Martino has made a new post on Instagram that alludes to a restart in shooting on the Disney+ original series. Di Martino posted a photo of her FaceTiming with friend and stunt double on the series, noting their meeting was for "Socially distant strunt (sic) training."

This is obviously far from confirmation that production will resume in the coming weeks, but it seems likely that this is among the first steps by Marvel Studios to get things restarted once again.

It's worth noting that earlier this month a rumor popped up that filming on Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision would all resume in July. Marvel Studios has not confirmed this news, but it's a timetable that lines up with other major productions as Universal Pictures has confirmed they'll resume production on Jurassic World: Dominion in just four weeks time.

Due to the extended hiatus in production on all these shows though one major question remains once they can get restarted, when will they premiere? Tenative release schedules for most of Marvel's Disney+ shows were previously announced with no official word on if they'll be delayed or not. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had previously been set to arrive in August of this year, landing between theatrical releases Black Widow and The Eternals. With those films now delayed until November of this year and February of next year respectively it's unclear if the TV spin-off will follow suit. Loki had been bookmarked to arrive in the early part of 2021, but a shift could still happen.

Check back here for further details on Marvel production delays, restarts, and more as we learn them.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.