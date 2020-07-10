Loki, WandaVision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier Get Disney+ Landing Pages

✖

Landing pages for the first wave of Marvel Studios TV series on Disney+ have been unveiled, giving fans a peek at how they will eventually interact with series like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier when they arrive on the streaming platform after they're completed. If the landing pages look familiar, it's likely because they're very similar to the mock-up pages that circulated around the time of the initial Disney+ presentation to Disney stockholders. On social media, some fans are saying that they have been there for months, although media outlets like CBR and a larger number of viewers on social media are just seeing them for the first time.

Each page has official art for the series -- pages include Loki, WandaVision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- as well as a link to the Super Bowl teaser for Disney+. The landing pages also each include a brief, official synopsis for the series.

The landing pages also have release dates, although it remains unclear whether we will get any kind of new Marvel content in 2020, and at this stage both Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are both listed as 2020, which feels incredibly unlikely.

That, of course, raises new questions and puts us back to square one in debating whether the landing pages are new at all, given that the current state of things says that The Falcon and the Winter SOldier will be available to stream in the fall, and that WandaVision is also coming in "2020."

You can check out the synopses for the series below.

The first of Marvel's original content on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to follow the ongoing adventures of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). After Sam was given Captain America's shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he reluctantly reunites with Bucky on a globe-trotting mission, which forces them to team up with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). The series also stars Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, a patriotic superhero who is expected to be the U.S. government's answer to Captain America. The cast also includes Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly.

Another fan-favorite MCU duo that will be reuniting on Disney+ is Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). WandaVision is expected to follow the unlikely couple in their ideal suburban life, only for them to realize that something sinister is lurking underneath. As Disney+'s Super Bowl teaser revealed, Wanda and Vision's "perfect life" will feature homages to an array of iconic sitcoms, from I Love Lucy to Full House. The miniseries will also feature the returns of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), with Teyonah Parris portraying an older version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau. Kathryn Hahn has also been cast in the series as a "nosy neighbor".

Thanks to the reality-altering events of Avengers: Endgame, it looks like Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief is set to return once again. The limited series is expected to follow Loki in a new and uncertain timeline, which was created by himself stealing the Tesseract in 2012. An Easter egg in the Super Bowl teaser hinted that this will put Loki in the crosshairs of the Time Variance Authority, a Marvel Comics group which is tasked with fixing alterations to history. The cast for Loki also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, and Sophia Di Martino.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.