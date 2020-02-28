Disney+ Adds New Arrivals List to Home Page

Disney+ is making it easier for users to find all of the movies and TV shows arriving on the service, debuting a feature that lists all of the streamer’s new arrivals in one easy to find place on the home page. As of this week, Disney+ is now including a “New Arrivals” list near the top of its home page, allowing subscribers to see everything that has just made its way to the streaming lineup.

If you were to check the new list on a Friday, you’ll likely see the list filled with Disney+ original shows that have new episodes making their debut. For example, this week’s list is led by titles like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Shop Class, and Diary of a Future President. When shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are airing, they will likely be the first titles on the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best time to check out this new list will be at the beginning of each month, when Disney+ adds even more titles to its lineup. The list will help users track all of the arrivals that aren’t originals and don’t get the featured treatment.

In addition to new episodes of Clone Wars and other original projects, Disney+ has a whole slew of movies finally making their way to the service in March. Doctor Dolittle 2 and Ice Age will appear on the site on March 1st, Black Panther makes its Disney+ debut on March 4th, Bedtime Stories arrives on March 5th, and A Wrinkle in Time makes the move from Netflix on March 25th. This month will also see the premiere of the Disney+ original film Stargirl, on March 13th.

For the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in March, click here.

What do you think of the new Disney+ homepage feature? What other features are you hoping to see the streaming service add in the future? Let us know in the comments!