Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie addressed speculation that she will be the feaured heroine of Season 4. The Eloise Bridgerton actress talked to Digital Spy about the third season of the Netflix favorite. Jessie says that she doesn't know if she's on deck for Season 3. But, others have paved the road for whatever's next. While Bridgerton fans are overjoyed to finally be getting this batch of episodes, they have also wondered who will be the next couple to share the spotlight. Season 3 is telling Penelope and Colin's story. But, that choice has invited a lot of conversation because their book in the series is later in the sequence. If the Netflix program was going in order, it would have been Benedict Bridgerton this time around. So, the mystery continues!

"If ever that happens, I've had a good old run up," Jessie allowed before charting the history of the romantic leads in previous seasons. "So I feel like it's the people that have come before that have shown us all how to do it. Phoebe [Dynevor] took it on really beautifully. She did such an incredible job kicking off this show. And Johnny [Jonathan Bailey] and Simone [Ashley] and obviously Regé [Regé-Jean Page] from season one as well and then Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton]."

(Photo: Netflix)

"More than anything as well, this show is an ensemble piece filled with so many people," the actress mused. "So I really feel like each season everyone gets an opportunity to shine anyway. But yeah, I feel grateful for the run-up really, but I won't tell you anything. Because I don't know. I don't actually know the answer."

Who Will Be The Main Characters For Bridgerton Season 4?

(Photo: Netflix)

While Bridgerton fans continue to try and read the tea leaves, the showrunner isn't letting anything slip wither. TV Insider asked Jess Brownell about the romantic possibilities for the next season. As fans debate the merits of Benedict or Eloise, the showrunner isn't about o give them any crumbs to cling on to. In fact, there's just an additional tease for whatever is waiting in Season 3. The last few episodes of the Netflix favorite's upcoming episodes hint at which Bridgerton will be getting their story told next.

"That's a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell teased. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

What Eloise Is Facing This Season?

(Photo: Netflix)

Let's be real, Eloise has enough on her plate in Season 3 to be worrying about a year from now. As Bridgerton fans are well-aware, the last iteration of the mainline series saw her and Penelope have a big fight. Now, with the two estranged, Eloise has to forge her own path without her closest confidant. Vanity Fair asked Brownell about the burgeoning alliance between mean-girl Cressida Cowper and Eloise heading into Season 3.

"Last season, Eloise had a bit of a bumpy ending," Brownell recalled. "She got a little political with the printer, Theo (played by Calam Lynch), and nearly got herself and her family in big trouble. Then, on top of that, she realized that her best friend had been lying to her about Whistledown all along. So Eloise enters this season having lost a little bit of her fight, at least temporarily. There's a little feeling of, if you can't beat them, join them. When we were talking about who would be interesting to pair Eloise with, in terms of underlining how different she's feeling this year without Penelope by her side, Cressida made a lot of sense."

