The song and dance of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is far from over. On Friday, Disney+ announced that it has renewed the live-action series for a fourth season, over a month before the show's Season 3 premiere on July 27th. The series draws inspiration from the beloved Disney Channel movie franchise of the same name, and is even set to include original High School Musical cast member Corbin Bleu in its upcoming third season. Since premiering in 2019, the series has broken records, with 2 billion combined streams to date for its already-released soundtrack albums.

Premiering later this summer, season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

"This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. "Tim Federle's vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can't wait to see what's in store for the Wildcats next."

"This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I'm beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars," creator and executive producer Tim Federle added.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three stars Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Matt Cornett ("E.J."), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn"), Dara Reneé ("Kourtney"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Saylor Bell Curda ("Maddox") and Adrian Lyles ("Jet"). Also featured this season are recurring guest stars Aria Brooks ("Alex"), Liamani Segura ("Emmy") and Ben Stillwell ("Channing") as well as guest stars Corbin Bleu (himself), Meg Donnelly ("Val"), Jason Earles ("Dewey Wood"), Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn"), Olivia Rose Keegan ("Lily"), Olivia Rodrigo ("Nini"), Larry Saperstein ("Big Red") and Joe Serafini ("Seb").

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to debut on Wednesday, July 27th.