High School Musical Original Returns For Season 3

Corbin Bleu is among five actors who have been cast in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘s third season. Bleu, who appeared in the original High School Musical franchise on the Disney Channel, returns for the Disney+ iteration playing a version of himself, acknowledging his having performed in High School Musical. He will serve as a guest star on the series, along with Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles. Saylor Bell and Adrian Lyles have boarded the series as series regulars. The casting news broke at Variety, where they were also able to share a synopsis for the upcoming season and a breakdown of each character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 3 is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of “Frozen” and determine who is “best in snow.” Season 3 will also feature music from “Camp Rock” and the “High School Musical” franchise.



Bleu will appear as himself, a star of the “High School Musical” franchise. Lyles will play Jet, Camp Shallow Lake’s mysterious new kid. Bell will play Maddox, a bright-eyed, quick-witted “techie,” who always follows the rules. Donnelly appears as Val, a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of “Frozen.” Earles will play as Dewey Wood, the stone-faced, killjoy of a Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.

Bleu played Chad Danforth in High School Musical, High School Musical 2, and High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He appeared in High School Musical: The Concert, and was the runner-up on Season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Earles was a fixture in Disney’s Hannah Montana series, and ironically appeared in Universal’s direct-to-DVD spinoff film American Pie Presents Band Camp, making this his second franchise spinoff about a music-themed summer camp.

Donnelly is a recording artist and actor who appeared the Disney Channel Original Movie series Zombies. Bell is a young actor who has appeared in various TV series including Station 19, The New Girl, and Criminal Minds as well as in the 2020 film Iké Boys. Lyles is a muscian making his screen debut in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

No word yet on when the third season will be making its way to Disney+. The first two seasons and a Christmas special are available on the streamer now.