Disney Celebrates Everyday Superheroes In Thanksgiving Day Video

✖

Disney decided to celebrate some everyday superheroes in their thanksgiving day video. People like front-line workers, health care professionals, and others got some shine during the beginning of the holiday season. Over the course of this year with the coronavirus pandemic hovering around, these sorts of workers have become more essential than ever. It’s a nice gesture by the company to highlight the people who could use a little extra boost. Especially if their travel plans for the holidays have been compromised by circumstances beyond their control. One video probably isn’t going to change all of that, but it could put a smile on some of the fans' faces as they try to navigate the unknown over the course of the rest of the year. Because we are just a few weeks away from Christmas in the United States and that will bring its own set of challenges. Disney is hoping that with the spirit of unity on display here, we can all get through the last bit of 2020 together safely.

Tonight, Disney is keeping things bright with its Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. There will be songs and a sneak peek at Pixar’s Soul. So, fans will want to be near a tv right now.

Disney talked about their Holiday Special for this year below:

To the everyday superheroes, to all those who go to infinity and beyond, to the real life magic makers—thank you. pic.twitter.com/PuBHn5lEDp — Disney (@Disney) November 26, 2020

“Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s “grown-ish”) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments. Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.”

“In addition to magical holiday moments, viewers will also get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Soul,” before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning Dec. 25, 2020. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, “Soul” introduces a middle-school band teacher who teams up with a sarcastic new soul on a mission to figure out exactly what makes life worth living.”

What did you think of Disney’s tribute video? Let us know down in the comments!