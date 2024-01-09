Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian 4K Blu-rays Are On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the news that a Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is on the way, the brand new Season 1 and Season 2 4K Blu-rays are currently 25% off – their lowest price to date. You can get your order in below along with additional Disney+ series Loki and WandaVision in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray. The releases include awesome looking SteelBook cases, exclusive art cards, and never-before-seen bonus features.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian:

Bonus Features (Season One)

Remnants of the Empire – Uncover the imperial designs adapted for the series and meet new villains as the Empire's threat persists.

Forging the Covert: Part One – Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and crew highlight the craftsmanship behind Grogu, The Mandalorian's arsenal, and the show's practical effects and digital wizardry.

Bonus Features (Season Two)

Designing the New Republic – Jon Favreau, Dave Flioni and crew talk aboutn the New Republic's evolution and aesthetic in this story-rich period of the Star Wars timeline.

Forging the Covert: Part Two – Talented artists reveal their inspiration and the designs of the warriors and their weaponry as the legend of Mandalore expands.

Wandavision:

Through the Eras – The cast and crew discuss how the series moves through different sitcom eras.

Gag Reel – Watch some fun outtakes on set with the cast and crewof WandaVision.

Deleted Scene: Ankle Bracelet – Ralph/Pietro snips off his ankle bracelet toward the end of the series.

Deleted Scene: Mouth to Mouth – Agatha has a friendly banter with the police.

Assembled: The making of WandaVision – Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and more as they invite viewers behind the scenes of this groundbreaking series.

Loki: