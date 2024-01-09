Pedro Pascal Reportedly Tried to Prank Call Matt Damon During the Golden Globes

The Last of Us and Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal reportedly spent his time at the 2024 Golden Globes prank-calling Matt Damon!

The 2024 Golden Globes had plenty of viral moments – both hilarious and cringe – but apparently, even more noteworthy stuff went on behind the scenes!

A new pop-culture blurb breaks some things that happened at the Golden Globes which never made it onto the screen. One of those happenings mentioned in the blurb relates to one of the most viral moments of the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony was Succession star Kieran Culkin's win for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series, and the acceptance speech in which he had to stick it to his competitor Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).

While at the podium accepting his award, Kieran Culkin was a bit all over the place with his speech. He immediately followed up some ruminations on his doubts about winning by looking right at Pascal and saying "Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!" It was an obvious callback to his acid-tongued character Roman Roy in Succession – and Pedro Pascal seemed to get the joke – and even had one of his own to play.

Variety shared this anecdote about how Pedro Pascal spent his time at the Golden Globes trying to prank-call Matt Damon!

(Photo: CBS)

During commercial breaks, "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal, who came to the Hilton with his left arm in a sling, was visited by many celebrities including Andrew Scott and Jeffrey Wright. Variety also stopped by the Chilean star's table. At the time, Pascal was trying to "prank call" Matt Damon who was sitting across the room at the "Air" table. Pascal laughed hard after he realized that he was talking to voice mail rather than to Damon himself.

If you only thought the Golden Globes were fun because of celebs getting loose and boozy – guess again. It seems that there are also pranks and shenanigans afoot, which makes it seem even more like a party worth going to.

This was Kieran Culkin's last chance to win an award for Succession (which ended its run in 2022); however, Pedro Pascal could have another chance at a win for HBO's The Last of Us, as Season 2 of that show is gearing up for production early this year.

If that wasn't enough, it's been announced that Pedro Pascal's breakout hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian is getting a movie, featuring Pascal and his "Baby Yoda" sidekick, Grogu. The Mandalorian Season 4 is also in development.