Disney TV Announces Comic-Con Panels For The Simpsons, Family Guy, and More

It was announced earlier this year that San Diego Comic-Con will have an intimate three-day affair happening in person in November, but there will still be a Comic-Con@Home event happening this month just like last year. The virtual event will be taking place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 and it was announced today that Disney Television will produce eight virtual panels during the event.

The Disney Television panels will focus on popular animated shows such as Central Park, The Great North, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, and The Simpsons. There will also be a celebration in honor of Family Guy's 20th anniversary and a panel dedicated to the new Disney+ series, The Mysterious Benedict Society. Many stars will be participating in the panels, including H. Jon Benjamin, Alex Borstein, Tituss Burgess, Ty Burrell, Will Forte, Josh Gad, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Mila Kunis, Yassir Lester, Seth MacFarlane, Dan Mintz, Alanis Morissette, Leslie Odom Jr., Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Jenny Slate, and more. You can check out Disney's full schedule and descriptions of the events below:

Friday, July 23 at 3:00 PM (PT): Duncanville

"Join the Harris family and friends for a conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on Fox’s animated series Duncanville. Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa)."

Saturday, July 24th at 11:00 AM (PT): The Simpsons

"Simpsons Season 33 and beyond! Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan, and moderator Yeardley Smith as they give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33. A panel of animators, writers, and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe."

Saturday, July 24th at 3:00 PM (PT): Central Park

"Join co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of Birdie, Josh Gad; the voice of Owen Tillerman Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of Cole Tillerman Tituss Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple's musical animated series Central Park for the show's 'Con debut. The panelists discuss how they brought this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world."

Saturday, July 24th at 4:00 PM (PT): Family Guy

"Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir, and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin from Fox's hit animated comedy Family Guy as we celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night. Watch our cast and producers compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series. After, you'll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on Fox."

Saturday, July 24th at 5:00 PM (PT): American Dad!

"Ever wondered how your favorite American Dad! episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS. You'll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color."

Sunday, July 25 at 11:00 AM (PT): The Mysterious Benedict Society

"Based on [the] New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called 'one of the best young adult books of all time,' – The Mysterious Benedict Society has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers and writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner), and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as they talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what's to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook."

Sunday, July 25 at 12:00 PM (PT): The Great North

"Join us as we take a look at one of Fox's newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, The Great North. Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust, and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season."

Sunday, July 25 at 3:00 PM (PT): Bob's Burgers

"The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated Fox series Bob's Burgers are back for another virtual 'Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy for a panel you won't want to miss."

