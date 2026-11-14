Disney’s Darkwing Duck Revival Series Gets Major Update & “Incredible” Scrooge McDuck Casting

The internet has been abuzz since Seth Rogen announced his plans to revive Darkwing Duck, one of the mainstays in 90’s Disney animation. Today we have a little more info on a character that was previously unannounced, a neighbor from a different part of the world whose name has always been associated with the series. Scrooge McDuck is joining the upcoming series, although his exact role in how he will affect the storyline is still to be determined. What we do know is that his casting choice is one that may shock and surprise many viewers when we see this person in action.

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The revival is produced by Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, who have dipped their toes in Disney’s water already with their recent 50th anniversary special for The Muppet Show. His company is no stranger to animation, having also produced the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie for Paramount, as well as the raunchy R-rated Sausage Party and its Amazon Prime follow-up series, Foodtopia. Tonally, these projects are all over the place, but it sounds like the new Darkwing Duck has a plan that might be the best of both worlds when it comes to finding their audience with a cast that will turn a few heads.

Darkwing Duck revival just cast their Scrooge McDuck

During an interview with Variety, Rogen revealed a few new tidbits of news from upcoming revival, although exact details weren’t quite ready to be announced to the public just yet.”The cast is really great,” Rogen explained while chatting on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “We just cast a Scrooge McDuck who might be the most exciting casting I could ever imagine. I’ll tell you after. But it’s incredible. We’ve been working on it for a very long time. You get caught up in these corporate restructurings, but we’ve been working on Darkwing Duck for years and years. I’ve been watching the episodes, and they’re amazing. They’re coming together so well, and the animation is beautiful and really inventive.”

Rogen added that there are other retro Disney properties that he would love to bring back, including Flight of the Navigator and Gargoyles, but his ability to helm those projects weren’t discussed in any length besides name-dropping those titles. While those would be awesome to make a comeback, we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves until we see what Rogen does with “the terror that flaps in the night.” This series has taken its time getting made, but it seems like our patience will be rewarded with something very different than what we are used to seeing with Darkwing Duck.

The Darkwing Duck Revival Is A New Chapter For An Old Character

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Similar to how this reboot isn’t bringing back actors who previously played the part on the original show (more on that later), it’s a safe bet to assume that David Tennant won’t be reprising his iteration of Duckburg’s wealthiest money hoarder. While the mystery of who the new Scrooge McDuck will be won’t be revealed for awhile, we do know much of the other cast. In a huge shocker, the original voice actors who performed on the 90’s shows will not be a part of the show. Instead, Mark Hamill will step into St. Canard to voice Darkwing Duck, with Rogen taking on the piloting duties as Launchpad McQuack. Also joining the main cast will be Lizzy Caplan, Lilimar, Tiffany Shepis, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and Teo Briones among others.

Additional details are hazy about the show, but all signs point to this version of Darkwing Duck being a much darker series than its predecessor. According to the official logline for the series: “For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that’s never heard of his superhero exploits. Now a rebellious teen named Duckie who knows all about his heroic past shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.”

Based on this synopsis, Gosalyn will be aged up from her original nine-year-old character, as will Darkwing’s alter ego, Drake Mallard. I don’t think we need to worry about this turning into something as grim as Frank Miller’s Dark Knight comic, but I wouldn’t be shocked if this was meant to take the character down some roads that he would otherwise never venture. Their revived Duck Tales was surprisingly good and worth a binge watch, but was still extremely kid-friendly. Whether or not Disney can be trusted with something like this that isn’t quite adult animation but dangling close to that territory remains to be seen, but we remain optimistic that at the very least, more Darkwing Duck is never a bad thing.

Are you excited to see what this new version of Darkwing Duck will be like, or would you rather stick with the nostalgic classic? Join the conversation in the comments below.