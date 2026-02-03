Disney’s Reboot of 50-Year-Old Comedy Classic Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It’s safe to say that Disney’s acquisitions of major brands like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm have paid off in spades, as all of those respective franchises have delivered an abundance of highly successful blockbusters for the company. One acquisition that hasn’t been quite as successful is The Muppets. While there have been some highlights (the 2011 film was a well-received hit), there are also multiple projects that didn’t work out. The rebooted movie series ended after two installments, and a TV series titled The Muppets was cancelled after just one season. Disney is trying its luck again with a special one-off episode of The Muppet Show to commemorate the program’s 50th anniversary, which debuts on Disney+ on February 4th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, it looks like the Mouse House has struck gold this time. As of this writing, the 2026 The Muppet Show special has a sterling 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 22 reviews published so far. It has earned the aggregator’s coveted Certified Fresh ranking.

Will Disney Ever Bring Back The Muppet Show as a Series?

Image Courtesy of Disney

Many eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures would co-produce the special alongside The Muppets Studio. The Muppet Show was always designed to be entertainment for people of all ages, while Rogen is best known for his crass, R-rated humor. It seemed like a strange mix, but once fans got a look at the full trailer for this new Muppet Show, it became clear that Disney had the perfect creative team in place. The footage teased a special that captured the spirit of the original while putting its own twist on things.

“Captures the spirit of the original” is probably the sentiment that bests summarizes the Muppet Show reviews. Reviews praised the 2026 revival for sticking to the successful formula that made The Muppet Show such a beloved classic, citing the overall tone and humor as its biggest selling points. Even those who feel it doesn’t reach the absolute heights of the original run were quite high on it, indicating Disney could have something special on its hands here. The Muppet Show proves this is a concept that still works when the right people are involved.

The anniversary special receiving this kind of acclaim raises questions about what the future could hold for The Muppet Show. Nothing beyond this one episode has been officially greenlit, but that could always change. Disney might have been waiting to see how the special performed before making any decisions. Now that it’s confirmed that people like it, it opens the door for even more exciting possibilities. Perhaps there could be interest in a full series renewal. That’s something Disney should at least explore, as it would be very disappointing if the special remains just a one-off. It proves there’s a timeliness to the old Muppet formula, and it would be great to see other stars of today follow Sabrina Carpenter’s footsteps as the human guest star.

ABC’s The Muppets received its fair share of criticism for deviating too far from what had worked before. Some were taken aback by the mockumentary approach, feeling the style and sense of humor strayed from the enduring spirit of the brand. More than a decade later, Disney has something on its hands that works. Based on the reviews, The Muppet Show is going to be a treat for people of all ages, reminding adults why they fell in love with Jim Henson’s creations while also serving as a gateway for a new generation of fans. Hopefully, the studio will capitalize on this momentum and make Rogen’s The Muppet Show the start of something most sensational and inspirational.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!