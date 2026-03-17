Seth Rogen’s Next Major Disney Reboot Shares Promising Production Update

Seth Rogen has been key behind bringing some classic Disney programs back with new revivals like The Muppet Show, and it seems like one of the next one’s he’s working on is moving along nicely thanks to a new update on its production. Rogen has been making great strides not only as an actor, but as a producer with successful hits like The Studio. But the creator has also been working behind the scenes in the attempt of bringing back classic Disney franchises with new reboots and revivals for the modern era.

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One of the most surprising projects that Seth Rogen has been attached to is a brand new take on the Disney Afternoon Classic series, Darkwing Duck. The dark hero show was first reported to be working on a new reboot series six years ago, but not much has been revealed about the project since. Speaking with Screen Rant, one of the classic’s returning stars gave an promising update on how things are coming along but confirmed not much has been actually recorded for it yet.

Disney Television Animation

Jim Cummings, who voiced the titular dark hero in the original animated series, has teased in the past that he is returning for the new Darkwing Duck revival. When asked about it, Cumming revealed how pleased he is about the revival overall, “Oh, well, it was great. I think it’s long overdue. And we’re all still alive and kicking. I guess Seth Rogen, my old buddy, he’s going to be one of the prime movers, shakers. So stay tuned.” But when asked about how far along the new revival is, Cummings teased a bit about how it’s all changed.

“Well, we’ve only recorded basically one offshoot so far,” Cummings stated. “But the thing is, if it’s not broke, you don’t fix it. Gosalyn’s grown up. So that’s interesting. But yeah, you stay tuned.” Cummings reveals that Gosalyn has grown up for this new era of Darkwing Duck, yet it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too outside of what fans of the classic show should expect to see even with a big change to such a key component of the original series.

Darkwing Duck to Get Darker With New Reboot

Disney Television Animation

This comment mirrors one Cummings made last Summer about Gosalyn being much older for the Darkwing Duck revival, “Darkwing Duck is coming back, so that’s going to be very interesting,” the star stated before teasing how much the hero has changed too. “That is one that’s very near and dear to my heart, and I’m so honored that after 30 years he’s coming back. I don’t want to spoil anything, but Gosalyn has grown up and he’s actually gotten older.”

If the new Darkwing Duck series is indeed going to follow much older versions of the characters, it seems like it’s going to be more of a sequel/revival than full reboot like we had seen attempted during the DuckTales reboot several years ago. With Cummings sharing these promising updates, hopefully it’s not long before we actually get to see something more concrete from it.

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HT – Screen Rant