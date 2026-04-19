Disturbing New True Crime Series Is Taking Over Netflix Worldwide With 32M Hours Viewed

A new docuseries has been climbing the charts on Netflix, taking the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list and raking in nearly 10 million views in the last week as it sheds light on a disturbing story—one that flew under the radar in the aftermath of the even bigger scandal that preceded it. The reason that the filmmakers felt this story was so important to tell? Because “it can happen to anyone,” according to one of the women interviewed in the series.

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The series is titled Trust Me: The False Prophet, and it details the rise and fall of Samuel Bateman, a man who attempted to secure power for himself in the wake of the arrest and imprisonment of notorious abuser and religious polygamist, Warren Jeffs. After the transition of leadership, a cult expert and her husband, a professional videographer, who moved to a small town with a large FLDS population, make moves to embed themselves in one of the more vulnerable FLDS communities in Utah—one where girls as young as 9 are being married off.

Trust Me Provides the Realest Look Inside a Cult Seen in Years

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The docuseries is being celebrated by critics and audiences alike, earning a 100% rating from critics and a 96% from audiences in its early reviews for its authenticity, where others may have focused on sensationalism. At all times, Trust Me treats the victims of Batemen with the respect they deserve while not casting judgment on the FLDS population at large, something that can’t be said about others in the current crop of true crime docuseries. “This docuseries may make you angry and nauseous, but it’s masterfully presented to deliver a compelling look at what happens when religious beliefs are exploited and perverted, controlling the most zealous for evil ends,” says critic Chris Joyce.

It’s also taken internet forums by storm, with discussions popping up all over Reddit. One viewer said, “It’s a truly crazy story, super well laid out, some surprises—I actually gasped at the final interviewee—told with respect and empathy. Check the content warnings, but highly recommend for everyone, especially anyone who wants to see a story of women saving each other and themselves.” More than a story about a man with unfettered access to the women and young girls he’s attempting to use as a form of currency, it’s a story of the women who refuse to be a part of this abusive status quo any longer, and how they chose to tear the entire thing down, despite what it would mean for themselves.

What are your thoughts on Trust Me: The False Prophet? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.