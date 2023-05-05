Doctor Who Adds Jonathan Groff in Key Role

The newest era of Doctor Who has just added its latest star. On Friday, it was announced that Jonathan Groff has joined the newest season of Doctor Who is a currently-unknown key role. Groff's career on the stage and screen has included Glee, the Frozen films, Hamilton, and Knock at the Cabin.

"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T. Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" Groff said in a statement.

"This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set," showrunner Russell T Davies echoed. "So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!"

When will Ncuti Gatwa join Doctor Who?

Gatwa is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release when his casting was first announced. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies added. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Doctor Who is expected to return in November.