Doctor Who Announces Return of Composer Murray Gold

Russell T. Davies continues assembling Doctor Who fan favorites to the roster of the show's 60th-anniversary celebration, now adding composer Murray Gold to that list. Gold first worked on Doctor Who when Davies revived the show in 2005, creating a new version of the show's iconic opening and crafting new themes for the Cybermen, Daleks, and more. He continued with the show for 12 years, scoring Doctor Who's adventures through the revived show's 10th season. Gold will return with new music, performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, appearing in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant in November and the holiday special led by Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

"I'm so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS," Gold says in a statement. "I didn't think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure."

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate will also return as former companion Donna Noble. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow, with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

These will be the first new episodes of Doctor Who to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers. Other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide.