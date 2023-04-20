Doctor Who Releases New Look at 15th Doctor and Companion in '60s Style

Doctor Who is gearing up for a big return, and it won't be long before the BBC series introduced its 15th Doctor to the world. Once David Tennant's long-awaited comeback wraps on screen, Doctor Who promises to usher in Ncuti Gatwa as its leading Time Lord. Now, a new photo from the set of Doctor Who has gone live highlighting the actor, and Gatwa is seen in some colorful '60s style with their on-screen companion.

As you can see below, The BBC released a new look at Gatwa as he poses with Millie Gibson. The pair are shown in some vintage attire as Gatwa is rocking a cool pinstripe suit. With a wide-collar jacket and double-breast buttons, Gatwa is the definition of fly here, and they've got the jewelry to match.

(Photo: BBC)

As for Gibson, the actress is rocking a more demure look. Their blonde hair is pinned up into a cute updo, and Gibson is wearing a black-white top of some sort. It is impossible to overlook the outfit's retro feel, but so far, The BBC is staying mum on about this photo's origins. All we know right now is that Doctor Who is currently filming, and the set is focusing on the Doctor Who special that will introduce this pair to the world.

Of course, this photo is not the first one we've been given of the Doctor Who duo. Back in December, we were given a first look at Gatwa and Gibson in character. Fans are eager to see these two stars get to work, but first, they will be treated to the return of David Tennant. The 10th – or rather 14th – Doctor will make an appearance in three episodes starting in November to honor Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary. Tennant will be joined on screen by Catherine Tate as she is reprising her role as Donna Noble.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun," showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement last year regarding Doctor Who's future. "We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose."

What do you think of this latest look at Doctor Who? Are you excited to see what the 15th Doctor will bring to Doctor Who? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.