Doctor Who: Cyberman Returning, Series to Take Darker and Scarier Turn With Frankenstein’s Creator

The newest iteration of Doctor Who, featuring Jodie Whittaker‘s Thirteenth Doctor, will take on a very familiar, very popular group of villains in the next season. The part human, part machine monsters known as the Cybermen are making their way back to Doctor Who to go to battle with the newest Doctor, bringing with them a much darker season than fans may be expecting. At least, that’s what the new reports are claiming.

This week, the Mirror is reporting that the upcoming season of Doctor Who will take some very dark turns centered around the return of the Cybermen. Not only that, but the villains will also be influencing one of the biggest works of literary fiction in history: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, the plot of the new season involves the Cybermen inspiring Mary Shelley to write Frankenstein. There’s no telling whether they will directly influence her writing, or if the simple knowledge of their existence will give the idea of the titular monster to Shelley after she comes face to face with them.

One source close to the production told the Mirror that the new installment will be a largely dark affair, and could potentially scare a good amount of viewers.

“This new run is much scarier than Jodie’s first year and will definitely put the frighteners on fans,” the source said. “Things are about to get darker for the Doctor.”

The dark turn this season could involve the return of the Cybermen, who haven’t been seen on the show for over two years. The last time the Cyberman showed up on Doctor Who, it was Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor piloting the Tardis. The monsters first appeared during the first run of Doctor Who in 1966, when William Hartnell was serving as the Doctor.

Are you looking forward to the return of the Cybermen in Doctor’s Who‘s new season? Let us know in the comments!

The next season of Doctor Who is set to arrive sometime in 2020.