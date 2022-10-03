Doctor Who: David Tennant Admits He's Jealous of New Star Ncuti Gatwa

The future is looking pretty bright for Doctor Who fans, with the iconic sci-fi television series about to undergo some major milestones. Not only will Jodie Whittaker be capping off a landmark turn as the Thirteenth Doctor in an upcoming Centenary holiday special, but Ncuti Gatwa will be making history as the first person of color to play the series' titular role, debuting as the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023. In a recent interview with BBC News, Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant — who will also be returning to his role in a one-off special — revealed that he's "a little bit jealous" of Gatwa "starting on this exciting journey."

"Ncuti is brilliant," Tennant explained. "He's a lovely, lovely man and he's full of beans and he's really talented. I mean he's like scary-talented. So I'm thrilled for every Doctor Who fan for what's to come and I include myself in that number."

Gatwa is set to play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release when his casting was first announced. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies added. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Gatwa's Doctor Who debut is set to occur in 2023.