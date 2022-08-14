Doctor Who: David Tennant Teases Return, Says Photos "Aren't Even Close to the Whole Story"

David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who for the show's 60th anniversary season and photos taken of the production offered fans their first look at both Tennant's Doctor and Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble. Those photos don't even scratch the surface according to Tennant, who was a guest at this weekend's Fan Expo Boston. During his panel, Tennant addressed those set photos, saying they "aren't even close to the whole story." He then confirmed that he and Tate filmed on a closed set with "many other people," suggesting there's more in store for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who than fans may have guessed.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has been cryptic about how Tennant and Tate return to Doctor Who. He gave a puzzling quote to Doctor Who Magazine, offering a variety of possibilities, each of which may or may not have any merit.

David teases that the public set photos of his #DoctorWho return “aren’t even close to the whole story.” He and Catherine Tate filmed with “many other people” on a closed set, so…stay tuned!



#fanexpoboston2022 pic.twitter.com/M9vz4eyPFF — Jules Thompson (she/her) (@juleswritesblog) August 14, 2022

"A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between 'Planet of the Ood' and 'Sontaran Stratagem'?" Davies said. "Or maybe a multiverse thing, they're all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own. Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it's actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor's. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna's. Nerys! Of course, I wouldn't give that away in the pages of DWM, would I?" Davies teased. "But then again. This magazine is the first place I ever revealed the name of Billie Piper's Rose (in issue 340). So read carefully. There are truths in here."

Davies was similarly cryptic when first announcing Tennant and Tate's returns. "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback," he said. "The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Tennant and Tate are returning to Doctor Who as Ncuti Gatwa takes over the lead role as the Fourteenth Doctor. They're joined by Neil Patrick Harris as a mystery villain, though some fans think they've figured out his identity. There's also the new character Rose, played by Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney.

Gatwa begins filming his first season of Doctor Who in November. In October, fans will bid farewell to Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and current series showrunner Chris Chibnall in the Doctor Who BBC Centenary Special. The episode brings back two classic Doctor Who companions. You can get caught up on Doctor Who with our streaming binge guide to the series.