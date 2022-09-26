Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Says 90-Minute Farewell Episode Is "For the Whovians"

Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode is one for the fans, the star says. The Doctor Who Centenary Special, titled "The Power of the Doctor," will be the Whittaker final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, as it sees Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC and BBC America revealed new images from the episode last week, and now Whittaker is speaking to Empire Magazine about the episode, with another new photo. Whittaker says the 90-minute special is going to be one longtime Doctor Who fans will appreciate "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker says. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."

Whittaker also commented on her regeneration scene, which outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall wrote for one long shot. "I love the dialogue Chris wrote for my regeneration," she says. "It captures my Doctor beautifully. It's simple, epic and beautiful. When I could see the crew was happy with that last shot, that's when my bottom lip started going," she recalls. "I was like, 'Well, they can't say they need another take now because I've fucking lost it!'"

(Photo: BBC)

"The Power of the Doctor" will be the first time modern Doctor Who era to feature the Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master in the same episode. Sacha Dhawan reprises The Master. The special also brings Janet Fielding back as Tegan Jovanka, a former companion to the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred as Ace, companion to the Seventh Doctor. Jacob Anderon is also back as Vinder from Doctor Who: Flux, along with Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

"Jodie's final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show's history," said Chibnall of the episode. "They'll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC's Centenary, we'll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Janet Fielding said: "In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again!" Sophie Aldred added: "It's been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn't be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again."

Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor," airs in October.