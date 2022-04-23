✖

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall's time with Doctor Who is coming to an end, but two of the major characters from their era will live on in new spinoffs from Big Finish. On Saturday, the company announced the additions of The Fugitive Doctor Adventures and Call Me Master to its "The Worlds of Doctor Who" collection of audio stories focusing on the Doctor's supporting cast. The Fugitive Doctor brings back Jo Martin as the mysterious incarnation of the Doctor that first debuted in "Fugitive of the Judoon." Her introduction set up the game-changing revelations of "The Timeless Children," revealing that the Doctor is not a Time Lord but the source of their ability to regenerate. This news comes after Titan Comics announced an upcoming comic book series starring the Fugitive Doctor.

"Big Finish do amazing work – they are a vital part of the fandom," Martin said in the series announcement. I'm over the moon to be joining this iconic show. I can't wait to see what stories they have in store for the Fugitive Doctor."

Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery added, "I first met Jo Martin at a Doctor Who convention in February of this year, where she wowed the crowds with her enthusiasm for the programme and the role of the Fugitive Doctor. Her excitement was palpable – Jo obviously loves the role and we are so excited to create new adventures for her to star in. As the Fugitive Doctor herself once said, 'You're going to love this…'"

Producer David Richardson said, "What a privilege to be producing the Fugitive Doctor Adventures. There's a whole era to explore in these stories that follow on from Fugitive of the Judoon, and I can't wait to start work with the gloriously talented and charismatic Jo Martin!"

Dhawan returns as the latest incarnation of the Doctor's dark mirror, the Master, in the spinoff audio series Call Me Master. Dhawan debuted in the role in Season Twelve premiere "Spyfall" and returned in "The Timeless Children" to lead the Doctor to the truth of her existence. He'll be back for Whittaker's final episode.

"I absolutely adore working with the fantastic team at Big Finish. So, when they asked me to play the Master in his own series, it was an offer I couldn't refuse!" Dewan said in a statement. "The Master is such a joy to play on so many levels! I can't wait to see what he's going to be getting up to without the Doctor around to hold him back! Hold onto your seats, folks...!"

Haigh-Ellery said, "Sacha Dhawan is already part of the family at Big Finish, having guest-starred in a number of Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas since 2014. Sacha's enthusiasm for the Master knows no bounds – we are so excited to work with him and his rather unhinged alter ego at Big Finish. It's going to be a hell of a ride!"

Producer Heather Challands added, "Sacha's Master was iconic from the moment he revealed himself to the audience. His performance has such charisma, such madness and can turn on a dime. I'm beyond thrilled and honoured to be the producer that gets to bring this incarnation of the Master to Big Finish listeners. It's going to be very fun getting to peel back the layers and find out just what makes this Master tick..."

The Fugitive Doctor Adventures and Call Me Master are both available to pre-order now from Big Finish. Official release dates remain unannounced.