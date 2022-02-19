Doctor Who: Fugitive Doctor Series Announced

The Fugitive Doctor will finally get the spotlight in a new Doctor Who series. Jo Martin’s mysterious incarnation of the Time Lord makes her comic book debut on Free Comic Book Day in Titan Comics’ FCBD 2022 Doctor Who #1. The familiar Doctor Who Comic creative team of writer Jody Houser and artist Roberta Ingranata tell a tale that offers a glimpse at the Fugitive Doctor’s earlier years. Titan Comics has since confirmed that FCBD Doctor Who #1 will lead into the next Doctor Who Comic miniseries arc. The story is titled Doctor Who: Origins, telling a new adventure set during the Doctor’s time working for the Division.

The Fugitive Doctor made her surprise debut in the Doctor Who episode “Fugitive of the Judoon.” The sudden appearance of a previously unmentioned regeneration upset everything fans thought they knew about the Doctor. The Fugitive Doctor’s debut set up the even bigger reveal in “The Timeless Children,” rewriting the Doctor’s origin story massively.

Titan Comics plans to keep Doctor Who fans entertained between Jodie Whittaker’s final TV specials. In addition to Doctor Who Origin, they’re also publishing a series of Doctor Who Special one-shots featuring different incarnations of the Doctor. The next. Whittaker says farewell as the Thirteenth Doctor as part of the BBC’s centennial celebration this fall. FCBD 2022 Doctor Who #1 releases on Free Comic Book Day, May 7th, and Doctor Who Origin #1 will follow on May 18th.

FCBD 2022 Doctor Who #1

JAN220010

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata

Exclusive lead-in to an epic new Doctor Who story arc, launching May 2022!

An epic adventure with the traveling Time Lord, this issue serves as a lead-in to the explosive new story arc that reveals the very early years of the Doctor. Past, present, and future all collide in a Doctor Who tale that’s out of this universe!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: PI

Doctor Who Origins #1 (of 4)