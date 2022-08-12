Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Filming Start Time Revealed





Doctor Who has revealed when the newest iteration for he series begins filming. Ncuti Gatwa's tenure in the Tardis gets underway in November according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this year, showrunner Russell T. Davies revealed that the Sex Education star would step into the classic role. The news shook the fanbase as many were thrilled to see such a pivot from the BBC staple. He will be the 14th Doctor since the modern period of Doctor Who began back in 2005. This October will see Jodie Whitaker's iteration of the character hang up those suspenders. BBC's Centenary celebration is planned to have a massive send-off for the 13th Doctor. However, there is speculation that Gatwa's character could appear as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the show. (Fan-favorite David Tennant is suspected to be back for that bash.)

After the news about the Fourteenth Doctor came through, Gatwa was absolutely gracious in accepting the position. A lot of people might have quibbles with this kind of departure, but the showrunner and his staff threw their full support behind the star.

Davies would chime-in, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa wrote in a statement when his casting news broke. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground," the actor continued. "The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

