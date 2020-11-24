Doctor Who Fans are Freaking Out that John Barrowman is Returning

Earlier today came the surprise but welcome announcement from the BBC that John Barrowman will return to Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness, returning after a surprise cameo in the Season 12 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon." Barrowman will appear in this year's Doctor Who holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks," marking his first full appearance in the series since 2010 and his first major reprisal as the character since Torchwood concluded in 2011. Naturally the confirmation of his return was met with much rejoicing from the online Doctor Who community, many of whom are already getting caught up on the series in order to be ready for the episode. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news below.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said in a statement. "It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Doctor Who executive producer Chris Chibnall added, “A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

According to the BBC, Captain Jack will be on hand to help the Doctor and the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth? The Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks” will air this holiday season on BBC America.