Doctor Who: John Barrowman Returns as Captain Jack Harkness in Holiday Special

John Barrowman returns to Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness in this year's Doctor Who holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks." Barrowman is one of the most beloved supporting characters and companions of the new Doctor Who era. He was last seen in a surprise cameo in the Doctor Who Season 12 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon," appearing with a warning for Yaz, Ryan, and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before he disappeared again. According to the BBC, Captain Jack will be on hand to help the Doctor and the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman says. "It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

"Oh, I've missed that sound." The #DoctorWho Festive Special, 'Revolution of the Daleks', coming soon to @BBCAMERICA. #JackIsBack pic.twitter.com/QbAHZmdKvo — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) November 23, 2020

Doctor Who executive producer Chris Chibnall adds, “A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios, says, “After a tantalisingly brief appearance in “Fugitive of the Judoon,” it’s a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack. One of the most iconic characters in Doctor Who lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start.”

Captain Jack first appeared in the Doctor Who episode "The Empty Child" in 2005 and returned for multiple episodes of the series. Prior to his cameo in "Fugitive of the Judoon," his final Doctor Who appearance was in 2010's epic "The End of Time." He also led the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood from 2006 through 2011.

Jodie Whittaker currently leads Doctor Who as the Thirteenth Doctor. She's joined in the Tardis by Mandip Gill as Yaz, Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham

The Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks” will air this holiday season on BBC America.