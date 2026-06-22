Doctor Who: How To Fix Billie Piper’s 16th Doctor Regeneration Pitched by Comic Book Legend Grant Morrison

It’s a tough time forDoctor Who fans, but superstar comic book writer Grant Morrison thinks they know how to fix one of the show’s biggest problems. The BBC has officially put Doctor Who out for tender, seeking bids from production companies to reinvigorate the world’s longest-running sci-fi TV show. This year’s Christmas Special has been cancelled, leaving the show with an unfortunate cliffhanger: Season 15 ended with Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor apparently regenerating into the form of former companion Billie Piper.

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Step forward comic book writer Grant Morrison, who airs his solution in his latest Substack post. “I’ve thought about approaching the BBC again about Doctor Who,” they observe, “but they’ve never taken me seriously before, so I’m not convinced they’ll start. It’s probably worth a try.” Their idea links to another controversial regeneration decision from the Gatwa era, an odd bigeneration that split the Doctor into two forms and left David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor on Earth while the Fifteenth continued his adventures.

“As far as being saddled with a lot of dangling threads goes, ‘they’ could just reveal that Gatwa’s Doctor was an unstable bi-regeneration who tried to make the most of his brief mayfly existence but just sort of flickered along, barely there. When he glitched out, he reached for a familiar face and got Billie Piper off the telly. She then tracks down David Tennant’s Doctor, going mad with his earthbound ordinary life round at Donna’s. He can’t stop attracting terrifying, vengeful enemies from space so he’s on the run when they meet – and fuse back together with a lovely Rose and the Doctor scene to wrap the whole RTD era in a neat bow, while the Doctor’s understanding family cheer them on – then it all goes wrong – and new-new-Who picks up from there with nary a backward glance.”

Grant Morrison Has an Answer for Doctor Who’s Future Too

Oddly enough, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about Grant Morrison when reflecting on Doctor Who‘s future over the last fortnight. As a lifelong X-Men fan, I often associate Morrison with their New X-Men run (which heavily influenced X-Men ’97 Season 1, and will continue to do so with Season 2). The so-called “Morrison Manifesto” outlined their pitch, and I remember their complaint that the stage was never cleared for new creations. “The comic has turned inwards and gone septic like a toenail,” they wrote, referring to the obsession with continuity and lore. Time and again, I’ve come close to quoting that line when discussing Doctor Who‘s current troubles.

Morrison continues their Substack post with recommendations for the new series of Doctor Who. In their view, they’d open cold as if the show is new. “Strange and eccentric young ‘inventor’, amnesiac, with an odd TARDIS machine that can go anywhere and is bigger on the inside,” they say. “That’s all you need to get started.” Doctor Who‘s “Wilderness Years” saw a similar relaunch after a major Time War plot, kicked off by Justin Richards’ “The Burning,” and those stories showed just how exciting such a relaunch could be.

It’s easy to see the benefits of this approach. Continuity and lore would become largely irrelevant, because the Doctor wouldn’t know anything about the enemies he was facing; in fact, viewers would potentially know more than he does, which could lead to some stunning twists. Imagine a story where viewers know this is a Dalek plot, but the Doctor doesn’t even know who the Daleks are or that their technology is able to match his own; it would be an excellent source of tension. Meanwhile, new audiences would enter the story with the Doctor, discovering it anew.

It’s hard to tell whether Morrison enjoys the Gatwa era or not. They believe this phase of the show’s history will be redeemed, likely by Big Finish or other in other media, but they can’t resist describing Gatwa as a “Barbie Doctor. “The shallow weirdness, the meanness beneath that practised smile and upbeat breathless activity, the promising companions flickering by like shadows on his wall, will come to seem gothic, decadent and bizarre. A Milligan/McCarthy Doctor!” That doesn’t exactly sound like a ringing endorsement.

It’s too soon to say whether the BBC will go with anything like Morrison’s suggestions. But the Substack is perhaps most notable as a welcome reminder to discouraged fans who wonder about Doctor Who‘s future; there are still ideas out there, ways to make this epic TV show new again. We’ll have to wait and see what comes after the tender process.

What do you think is next for Doctor Who‘s future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!