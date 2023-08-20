Doctor Who Reveals New Look at David Tennant's Return

BBC is preparing to release their upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special consisting of three episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fifteenth Doctor before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role when season 14 premieres sometime next year. We've already gotten our first look at the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, and we've even gotten some looks at Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, and it's pretty groovy looking. Not much is known about the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special or why Tennant was brought back this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, but I'm sure we'll find out as it gets closer to its release date. For now, we'll have to accept small teases from the official Doctor Who Twitter account, which just released a new look at Tennant in character.

New Look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor

The official Twitter account for Doctor Who released a new image of Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, and it's pretty interesting. In the photo, Tennant looks like he's trying to stop a car while staring at onlookers. You can check out the new look at the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special below.

The Fourteenth Doctor is springing into action! 💥



What are you most excited for in the #DoctorWho 60th anniversary specials? pic.twitter.com/hKPoolOwKL — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) August 18, 2023

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th- anniversary specials that are will make its debut sometime this November and David Tennant is returning to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episodes are set to become the first Doctor Who episodes that will stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming deal. Doctor Who Season 14 which features Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as the latest companion, Ruby Sunday is expected to follow in 2024. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns later this year with the 60th-anniversary special episodes in November. Doctor Who Season 14 is slated to come after that, with an expected release sometime in 2024. Production on Doctor Who Season 14 officially wrapped earlier this year. Get caught up with Doctor Who through our awesome streaming guide. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the upcoming season of Doctor Who as we learn them.

What do you think about the new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor? Are you excited to see him return in Doctor Who's 60th anniversary special? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!