Disney+ Acquires Doctor Who Streaming Rights, Reveals New Logo

Doctor Who has found a new streaming home outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland and it's Disney+. On Tuesday, the BBC and Disney Branded Television announced a deal to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Beginning with the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials in November 2023, which see David Tennant returning to the franchise as the Fourteenth Doctor, Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland. The soon-to-be Fiftenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, announced the news during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan as the start of a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television.

This news comes amid Russell T Davies' return to the series with a new vision. He is taking over the series again in 2023 after previously reviving Doctor Who in 2005. To kick off this new era, Disney+ and the BBC unveiled the new Doctor Who logo, inspired by the classic Doctor Who logo for the 60th anniversary, seen below. Doctor Who will be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Production.

A new logo for a new era! Doctor Who returns in 2023 on the @BBC in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world 🔷✨



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/X7Z4Lfzr6J pic.twitter.com/FlGCp6GA5a — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2022

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," Davies says in a press release.

Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer says, adds, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it's an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world."

Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+ says, "We're excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling."

Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television says, "Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise – and Russell T Davies' brilliant vision – to life for a huge new global audience. Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!"

Rebecca Glashow, CEO, Global Distribution, BBC Studios says, "We're delighted to join forces with a partner who shares our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic shows in British TV history. This is great news for everyone who loves Doctor Who, and for all the new fans we will reach through this powerful partnership."

Jane Tranter & Julie Gardner, Executive Producers and Co-founders, Bad Wolf, says, "For Doctor Who to have the backing of two of the most innovative and respected media organizations in the world is a testament to the unique drive and vision at the heart of this show. Bad Wolf are beyond delighted to be once again working with the genius that is Russell T Davies and, with the exciting new partnership between the BBC and Disney, we can together reach to even greater heights, producing from Wolf Studios Wales ambitious stories through time and space for audiences across the globe."

Doctor Who returns in 2023. Get caught up with our streaming binge guide.