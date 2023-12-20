Doctor Who Stars Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston Reunite in New TikTok

The holiday season is upon us — and it looks like even some of the cast of Doctor Who are getting into the spirit of family reunions. In a recent post to her TikTok account, Amy Pond actress Karen Gillan shared a brief video of her meeting up with fellow Who alum Alex Kingston. As those who have seen Matt Smith's tenure as the Eleventh Doctor remember, Kingston portrayed River Song, the time-displaced daughter of Amy and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), leading to some delightful dynamics between the three of them and The Doctor.

Gillan leans into that in this video, joking that she and Kingston are going on a "mother daughter" shopping trip at a mall. Unfortunately, Gillan didn't end up filming the bulk of her and Kingston's shopping excursion, but that didn't stop fans from getting hyped at the mere prospect of their reunion.

Will Karen Gillan Return to Doctor Who?

In previous years, Gillan has hinted that she would return to play Amy Pond again, if the circumstances worked out. Still, earlier this year she spoke to RadioTimes about the show's upcoming trajectory, praising both Fifteenth Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday actress Millie Gibson for helping modernize the show even further.

"My first reaction to both of them being cast was excitement," Gillan explained "I sort of feel like they're going to inject a whole new lease on life — like it really got my attention. When I saw both of them, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready to jump into this now.' And it's just exciting, and it's new, and he's clearly brilliant because I've seen him in other things. So, I think it's a really good piece of casting."

Who Will Be the Next Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Barbie and Sex Education is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, beginning with a brand-new Christmas Day special titled "The Church on Ruby Road". The new batch of episodes will be showrun by returning executive producer Russell T. Davies, who previously worked on Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's tenures on the character. In addition to Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the cast of the new season will include Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh in a recent interview with TotalFilm. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

What do you think of Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston's surprise Doctor Who reunion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Doctor Who will return with "The Church on Ruby Road", which will premiere on Monday, December 25th.