Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Got in Trouble on Set for a Surprising Reason

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is new to the series, having only debuted at the end of the last Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, but he's already managed to get into a bit of trouble. Gatwa's first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor is the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." An incident filming the Doctor Who Christmas Special landed him in showrunner Russell T Davies' office on the receiving end of a talking to. Gatwa is coming to Doctor Who off of several seasons starring the raunchy comedy series Sex Education. He brought some of that show's colorful language onto the Doctor Who set, which didn't go well.

"The only time I've ever gotten in trouble for anything was when I swore while wearing a Doctor Who costume," Gatwa told Radio Times. "I got called into [producer Russell T Davies'] office. Woo! And he let me know that that's not acceptable. Do what you want when you're out of costume, but when you're in costume, do not let us catch you swearing.' I was like, 'Fair enough.' And I guess that was a lesson."

It might seem silly to get upset about searing on set, especially a closed set, even if it is in costume as the Doctor. However, phones with video recording capabilities are everywhere these days. A video of Gatwa swearing in costume as the Doctor could go viral and hurt his and the show's reputation.

Gatwa says he's still adjusting to playing a character that people look up to. He said, "For the last four years I've been co-leading an X-rated show, and so I'm on a constant journey of learning what it is to be a PG role model and the lead of a family show."

When will Doctor Who return?

Gatwa's Doctor debuted during the last Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special. The Doctor Who Christmas Special is his first episode as the sole Doctor. The Doctor Who Christmas Special will introduce Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor's new companion. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

What is the 2023 Doctor Who Holiday Special?

The Doctor Who Holiday Special follows David Tennant's return as the Fourteenth Doctor. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in "The Church on Ruby Road" comes ahead of Doctor Who's new season, which will be its first streaming on Disney+ in 2024. The season has already wrapped filming, and Gatwa and Gibson are now filming their second Doctor Who season. That season will presumably debut in 2025.

Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.