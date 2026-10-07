Doctor Who’s Future Could Have a Beloved Writer at the Center, Or Go to an All-New Location

Who’s going to be in charge of Doctor Who? That’s a question we could see an answer to soon, as the deadline for submitting pitches to the BBC was Friday. Following a much-hyped partnership with Disney that fizzled, and star Ncuti Gatwa leaving, the venerable British broadcasters have opened the possibilities up to new ideas. In the meantime, they’re continuing the character in a series of 11-minute animated shorts called Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew, though it isn’t clear yet if that series will be part of the mainline canon. As things were left at the end of the last season, there’s a version of David Tennant’s Doctor still out there, as well as one who looks like former companion Rose (Billie Piper).

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These are not the same Doctor and Rose who went on to live together in another dimension, but we strongly suspect any attempt to reconcile the storyline may involve tying that storyline back in, somehow. That’s probably up to whoever wins the bid. In the meantime, we do know something about a few of the pitches.

Doctor Who’s Future Has Companies Fighting for It

IMAGE COURTESY OF BBC

Jed Mercurio, creator of the police procedural Line of Duty, and a former doctor and Air Force officer, has, according to Deadline, submitted a proposal through his production company, Hat Trick Mercurio. Though he is known for realism in his acclaimed dramas, he does have some sci-fi bona fides as the creator of the 1998 BBC miniseries Invasion Earth. He is also the author of the popular alternate-history novel Ascent, which seems like the right sort of background for a time-travel show. Mercurio will reportedly be competing with his own former Line of Duty producers, World Productions, who are also submitting a bid.

Alternatively, the Scottish STV Studios have also made a bid. The company, formed in 1957, is famous in the UK for gritty cop drama Taggart, and they would move production to Scotland, as opposed to Wales, where the show has mostly been based since its revival with Christopher Eccleston. Apparently the BBC has a mandate that the show not be made in London, presumably due to production costs, crowd management issues, or some combination of factors. Previous Scottish Doctor Who stars have included Tennant, Peter Capaldi, and Sylvester McCoy, while Gatwa was raised in Scotland. Another would certainly not be amiss.

Separately, the trade has confirmed who isn’t in the running. It seems A24 UK, Playground, Mammoth Screen, New Pictures, Big Talk Studios, Expectation, and Quay Street are not interested. Traditionally, Doctor Who has not depended on large budgets, with the 20th-century iteration of the show often mocked for cheesy special effects, even as the writing compensated with heady concepts.

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Since the 2005 relaunch, however, there has been more of an expectation from fans that the show deliver visuals that are at least on a par with every other major science-fiction show on the air. This requires a level of investment not every company is prepared to give; certainly, we should expect a downgrade from Disney money, which just means writers will have to get more creative. Doctor Who began life as an educational show, and has always been about solving problems through deduction and diplomacy more than big, blaster-heavy battles. Who would you like to see make Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments.