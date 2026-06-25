60 Years Ago Today, One Doctor Who Story Transformed the TV Show Forever (& It Didn’t Take a Regeneration)

60 years ago today, Doctor Who discovered the secret to its longevity. No, it wasn’t the Daleks; those ensured the show would have a massive cultural footprint (courtesy of “Dalekmania”). Not was it regeneration, a smart idea that ensures the series can reinvent itself. No doubt that will come in very useful indeed when Doctor Who eventually returns to our screens, once Russell T. Davies’ successor has figured out what to do about Billie Piper’s unlikely cliffhanger return.

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The key to Doctor Who‘s success lies in a particular kind of story. Doctor Who is more varied than most shows, simply because the TARDIS can travel anywhere in time and space; you can hop from the distant future to the prehistoric past, from a historical adventure to hard sci-fi. Smart writers have added in horror, thriller, action, and countless other genres, mixing things up in the very best way. But, until 60 years ago, there was one story Doctor Who had never told.

“The War Machines” Changed Doctor Who Forever

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Until “The War Machines,” the TARDIS could travel anywhere in time and space – but there was one period the Doctor never visited. No matter how hard he tried, the Doctor could never return to the present day. Originally, that was because the first Doctor Who companions were unwilling allies, people who were stuck in the TARDIS and desperate to get home. If the Doctor ever pulled it off, it meant a change in case. In fact, the one time the Doctor managed it, there was a technical glitch with the TARDIS that meant he and his companions were miniaturized.

“The War Machines” was the first story to bring the Doctor to present-day Earth in a sci-fi invasion adventure. This particular invasion wasn’t by aliens; it was a rogue artificial intelligence controlling the “War Machines” of the title. What’s more, the story stressed how contemporary and cutting-edge this was by basing itself largely at a new radio tower that had just been constructed in London. Even more remarkably, looking back, the story saw the Doctor ally with the local military – and even stand boldly against enemy forces, while all around fled.

This was a different version of Doctor Who. Yes, this story embraced fantastical sci-fi ideas – ones that seem almost prophetic nowadays, in an age of AI and drones – but it did so against a real-world backdrop. For the first time in Doctor Who history, the monsters felt like they were walking down the streets. Over the next few years, this concept became mainstream to Doctor Who, with Patrick Troughton’s Second Doctor allying with UNIT – and Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor literally exiled to Earth, committing him to nonstop stories in this vein.

“The War Machines” Became Modern Who’s Go-To Story

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Fast-forward to 2005, and this was the story Doctor Who started with: an invasion in the present day. The approach was deliberately used to give Doctor Who a strong appeal, so viewers could imagine themselves hopping into the TARDIS before confronting threats in the present day. Shop window dummies came to life, soon the Slitheen had taken over Downing Street, and a power plant in Cardiff became a rift in space and time. It wasn’t long before the Doctor’s classic allies returned; former companions like the delightful Elizabeth Sladen, and of course UNIT.

The 2005 revival modeled many of its best stories on “The War Machines.” What’s more, so many of the grander moments – when the Doctor stands against his enemies, insisting he is the champion of Earth – are spiritual successors to the moment William Hartnell confronted a rampaging robot. I’ll never forget the joy of watching “The Eleventh Hour,” as Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor confronted the Atraxi – and it carries the same boldness as that Hartnell scene, albeit dialed up to eleven. I still can’t watch that scene without getting chills.

Partly, that’s because “The Eleventh Hour” pays off the history of this entire story-type. In this moment, the Doctor acknowledges himself as Earth’s defender, standing in the shadow of his former selves, making the same interventions they have been making since the fateful day the First Doctor faced a rogue AI. Who would have thought, that 60 years ago, an entire new genre of Doctor Who story had been created… one that would give the show a contemporary edge, securing a future that’s run for six decades and counting?

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