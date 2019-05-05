Does Ghost Die on Game of Thrones?

The Battle of Winterfell is upon us, and fans of Game of Thrones are speculating who is going to make it out of Winterfell alive. Bets are being placed and no matter the outcome, it’s likely we’re going to see a massacre that’s unlike anything the show has shown us before. One character whose fate is on people’s minds is Ghost, the direwolf belonging to Jon Snow. Last week, the character was shown onscreen for the first time since the season six episode “The Red Woman,” but he only got a brief moment of screen time. The big question now: will Ghost survive the battle?

Considering Game of Throne‘s history with killing direwolves, the odds are not in Ghost’s favor. Lady (Sansa Stark’s direwolf) died early in season one when Robert Baratheon forced Ned Stark to put her down in Nymeria (Arya Stark’s direwolf)’s place after the latter bit Joffrey. Next, came Grey Wind (Robb Stark’s direwolf), who was killed during the Red Wedding. Summer (Bran’s direwolf) and Shaggy Dog (Rickon’s direwolf) were both killed in season six. The former when the wights attacked Bran and company in “The Door.” Shaggy Dog was MIA for three years until his severed head was presented to the Boltons by the Umbers before the Battle of the Bastards. All in all, Westeros has not been kind to their furry friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between Nymeria and Ghost, Jon’s pup is probably the most likely to go considering he hasn’t lived quite as wildly as his sister. However, at this point in the game, no one is truly safe.

If Ghost does end up dying, many fans of the show will not be very pleased. In fact, many have threatened to riot if he doesn’t make it. If he does go, we at least hope he gets a good send off and perhaps a Nymeria reunion.

Do you think Ghost will survive the Battle of Winterfell? Tell us in the comments!

While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated episode are scarce, there have been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battles we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!