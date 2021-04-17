Legends of Tomorrow Star Dominic Purcell Leaves Show

✖

It seems the DC"s Legends of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell is exiting the series The news comes after The CW released the first trailer and photos for the show's sixth season, which feature Purcell. Purcell became a part of The CW's Arrowverse playing Heat Wave on The Flash alongside his Prison Break co-star Wentworth Miller as leaders of the Rogues, Captain Cold. Both actors made the jump to DC's Legends of Tomorrow when it launched, though Miller exited as a series regular after the first season. Purcell has remained aboard through six seasons, though it sounds like his time as a member of the cast is coming to an end, and not on good terms with the studios behind the series.

Purcell took to Instagram to announce his exit. Here's what he said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAAKON—MYRTVED—PURCELL (@dominicpurcell)

"Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. Im walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT.... Such a funny cunt 🤣🤣🤣........Time to move on and see how shit unfolds. @caitylotz @nickzano look after the kids coming through. They need education. They are a number— teach them to not rely on loyalty from the studio. The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ....Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am. .....ACTORS HIT ME UP ON DM."

The actor doesn't go into details about his conflict with the studio, but it sounds as if, having wrapped work on the show's sixth season, he's decided not to bother negotiating with the studio for a seventh season return. ComicBook.com has reached out to The CW for comment and is awaiting a response.

Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season debuts in May. Here's the season's official synopsis:

"Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”)."