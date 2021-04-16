Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released a number of promotional photos for "Ground Control to Sara Lance," the season six premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which will air the first week of May on The CW. The episode is set to pick up right after the events of season five's finale, which saw Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) abducted by aliens and the rest of the Legends heading back to the Waverider unaware. The season, then, starts as the team is working to figure out what happened to their Captain, and Sara is working to figure out how she can get home to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team.

These first batch of images primarily feature the characters in their costumes from the end of season five, indicating that many of these come from the first part of the episode, as the Legends are trying to figure out what is going on. You can see them below.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens!

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).