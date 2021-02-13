Mr. and Mrs. Smith Reboot With Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Announced for Amazon

✖

Donald Glover has announced a new TV series called Mr + Mrs Smith with him starring alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The show will be on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. What a reunion for the two after Solo: A Star Wars Story. In true Childish Gambino fashion, the star posted the update to Instagram stories with a short message about the details. Francesca Sloane is co-creator for the series in partnership with New Regency as well. As streaming services seemingly multiply at the speed of sound, it only makes sense to tab critically-acclaimed talent for these kinds of series. Fleabag and Atlanta are two of the programs from recent years that garnered almost universal acclaim. Waller-Bridge is actually helping pen the latest James Bond film, and Glover basically does whatever he feels like on the road to the next season of the FX favorite.

When the cable network received word that Atlanta would be delayed, they put out a press release in support of Glover and his vision. Basically, when it’s done, it’s done.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” they began. “Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Waller-Bridge’s highly-anticipated turn as the scribe for 007 is supposed to take to theaters later this year. She told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show about it early last year.

“[I was asked to do] dialogue polishes and to offer things really. It’s about just offering different alternatives," she said on The Chris Evans (not that one) Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK. “They did give me some scenes and then be like, 'Can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end?'And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there was a lot people writing – the director [Cary Fukunaga] was a writer on it as well. And there’d been a few writers before."

