Star Wars Fans Are Wondering About Donald Glover After Lando Announcement

Star Wars fans are wondering what happened to Donald Glover after a new Lando series was announced. Disney’s Investor Day is going on and Lucasfilm brought out everything for the occasion. Dear White People’s Justin Simien has been tapped to develop it. That’s pretty amazing, except for no mention of the Lion King star in the presentation. Many fans are wondering what’s up with that choice and are making their voices felt on social media. Glover previously played the lovable scamp in Solo: A Star Wars Story. So, his omission here feels very weird as far as these things go. All the other projects had their big names mentioned from the outset, so of course, fans are going to wonder. When you have Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen running point for the Obi-Wan series, the fans are going to want a little bit of clarification about a beloved actor. Check out the responses below:

Glover absolutely knew he was in for a challenge when he signed up for the role. Billy Dee Williams is a legend.

He told Big Boy’s Neighborhood, "There's a lot of pressure, when you walk down the street, and people are like, 'Yo, I'm excited about that Lando thing… People are excited about it, but also I get to do it in a new way. I take it really seriously… I wanted to show them that I know what I'm doing. I definitely came in, and we had to test with people, and see how our chemistry is and stuff."

When it came to the director change on Solo, the Community star was very honest when speaking with Variety.

"Everybody was just kind of shocked," Glover explained. "I was not expecting that call at all. I was at home; I got the call and it was like, 'We’re going to take a small hiatus.' And I was just shocked. You just want to know what’s going to happen, because it’s such a big ship and everything is new to you."

"It was unexpected but not difficult," Glover added. "We got three great directors for the price of one, and I got to see the difference. I’ve never been in a movie this big. I’ve gotten to work with big directors, you know, Ridley Scott. But getting to see how it’s done from two different styles was super unique. On the same movie? Never happens. So I just soaked that up. I was just like, “I know this is not ideal, but now there’s a control in this experiment. This probably won’t ever happen to you again, so pay attention.” It was weirdly beneficial — not to belittle the seriousness of the situation. I think there was honestly a miscommunication in the artistic vision."

