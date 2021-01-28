Doogie Howser Reboot Adds Mulan Star Jason Scott Lee

✖

The cast of the upcoming Disney+ Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., is getting starting to come together. Earlier this month it was reported that Andi Mack star Peyton Elizabeth Lee will star in the title role of Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha and now Mulan star Jason Scott Lee has signed on to play the titular character's father, Benny Kameāloha. I Am Not Okay With This' Kathleen Rose Perkins will play Lahela's mother, Dr. Clara Hannon, according to The Wrap. Lee recently starred in Disney's live-action Mulan as the villain Bori Khan.

The 10-episode series will be set in Hawaii and follows Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, a mixed-race 16-year-old girl who is juggling both a medical career as well as life as a teenager. Lahela's family will play a major role in the series with her mother (Perkins) also being her supervisor at the hospital she works at while her Hawaiian "Local Boy" father (Lee) attempts to come to terms with the fact that his daughter is growing up.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. was first announced last April with the reboot of the popular Neil Patrick Harris sitcom being ordered to series back in September.

"Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney+. "Kourtney [Kang] and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!"

"Doogie Howser, M.D. is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in," added Carolyn Cassidy, president, 20th Television. "Kourtney's vision for the character is so inspired, we've been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited."

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images