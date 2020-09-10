Doogie Howser Reboot Ordered to Series at Disney+

✖

There's a new doctor making their way to Disney+! Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was developing a reboot of the popular ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D. for its streaming service. After several quiet months regarding the project, Disney is finally ready to move forward. The company announced on Thursday that Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (working title) has officially been ordered to series. The new project will be a re-imagining of the classic series and will go into production later this year. Kourtney Kang will write and executive produce the series, which will be getting a 10-episode debut season.

This new series is set in modern-day Hawaii and follows a mixed race 16-year-old girl named Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha. Like the original character, played by Neil Patrick Harris, Lahela has to juggle her budding medical career and the difficulties that come with being a teenager. She also has to deal with her Irish mother, who is her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian father, who has to come to grips with the fact that his daughter is growing up.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney+. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

“Doogie, Howser MD is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in,” added Carolyn Cassidy, president, 20th Television. “Kourtney’s vision for the character is so inspired, we’ve been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited.”

