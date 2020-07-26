Doom Patrol: Dad Patrol Preview Released

DC Universe has released a preview for the upcoming eighth episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Dad Patrol". As the title suggests, the episode will see some father/daughter time not only for Niles (Timothy Dalton) and Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) but Cliff (Brendan Fraser) and his estranged daughter Clara (guest star Bethany Anne Lind) as well. As fans saw at the end of this week's "Dumb Patrol", Clara has come to Doom Manor to speak with Cliff after receiving a videotape of Niles' confession and now she has questions for her father. Considering the last time that Cliff spoke to Clara earlier this season it didn't go especially well, that reunion could be a very interesting one or a very sad one, depending on how it goes.

The preview doesn't touch on just the father/daughter drama of the episode, however. From the looks of things Vic/Cyborg (Joivan Wade) will have to confront Roni (Karen Obilom), something that appears to be a follow up from her taking a jar of uma jelly with her after the team's encounter with Scants in "Dumb Patrol". Rita (April Bowlby) also appears to be coming into her own as a superhero while Dorothy has to confront growing up -- which may mean unleashing Candlemaker on the world, something that won't sit well with her father.

"You're going to see a little tension. Their relationship is very complicated," Shapiro previously told ComicBook.com. "Dorothy loves her father because he's, basically, the only person who's been taking care of her for all these years. So, when she realizes the things he's done and that he's not the perfect person, she's a little bit in denial. But you're going to see how their relationship grows throughout the season."

You can check out the preview for the episode above. You can also check out the official synopsis for "Dad Patrol" below.

"Dad Patrol" - Determined to prove her worth in The Underground, Jane brings Larry to rural Arkansas to help her retrieve an invaluable item. Meanwhile, Niles organizes a special day for Dorothy, who hides a personal development from her declining father. And Cliff gives father/daughter bonding with Clara (guest star BETHANY ANNE LIND) his best shot, while Rita embraces her superhero status as "The Beekeeper" and Vic is forced to confront the real Roni.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max. "Dad Patrol" debuts July 30th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.