Doom Patrol: "Dumb Patrol" Preview Released

DC Universe has released a preview for the upcoming seventh episode of Doom Patrol's second season "Dumb Patrol." This week's "Space Patrol" left off with a couple of major developments that appear to have significant impact going into "Dumb Patrol." The first is that Jane (Diane Guerrero) doesn't appear to be primary anymore with the return of Miranda and the second is that Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) doesn't go straight home after he and Cliff (Brendan Fraser) rescue Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) from space. It appears that Niles goes looking for some answers in the Yukon and has his own confrontation with the Candlemaker. On top of all that, it looks like the team will be paying the Beard Hunter a visit again as well. Check it out for yourself above.

On top of that, the episode will see those left at Doom Manor -- including what appears to be a visiting Roni Evers (Karen Obilom) -- dealing with a mysterious package that despite being labelled "Do Not Open" they open up which probably wasn't a great idea. According to the episode synopsis, however, Miranda will be instrumental in saving the team -- something that probably won't go over well for Jane. The Underground has already been doubting her ability to be primary and according to showrunner Jeremy Carver that's something that will only get a bit more intense as the season continues and challenges to Jane’s position as primary intensify.

"First and foremost, for Jane, there is a ... as portrayed in the first couple of episodes, there's a real sense of doubt in the Underground about whether or not she should really be a primary anymore," Carver told ComicBook.com. "And what we will see in the latter half of the season, a real challenge to her position. And that will be compounded by what can only be said as some very human mistakes that Jane and the other personas make when they've surfaced."

You can read the synopsis for "Dumb Patrol" below.

Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita's visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road – literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy's mother.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max. "Dumb Patrol" debuts July 23rd.

