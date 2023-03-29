Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Review: DC's Weirdest Heroes Are Back in Business

There's the old saying that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that's definitely true for the Doom Patrol. It's been a little over two years since DC last published a Doom Patrol series, and in that time fans have only had the HBO Max live-action series to whet their appetites. However, thanks to the DC event Lazarus Planet, the ragtag team of misfits are back in a new series titled Unstoppable Doom Patrol. What makes this new installment so entertaining is you don't even need a deep knowledge of the franchise to enjoy it.

As mentioned above, Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 picks up after the DC Universe has become overrun with metahumans in Lazarus Planet. The Doom Patrol has put it upon themselves to help ease some of the tensions by playing peacemaker and finding a new home for the metahumans. Sounds simple, right? But in typical Doom Patrol fashion, there have to be some speed bumps along the way. Having their first mission in the heart of Gotham City—therefore necessitating a guest appearance by Batman and Robin—is some slick synergy from the creative team of Dennis Culver, Chris Burnham, Brian Reber, Pat Brosseau, and Ben Abernathy. Thankfully, the Dynamic Duo doesn't overshadow the main attraction.

The art in Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 is super detailed, which is impressive when you consider some of the panel work on display. The Gotham City streets are filled with panicked bystanders, so there's a lot to take in from each page and panel. We've got graffiti on the walls, garbage in the streets, and several more background images that could be easily overlooked, but require time to truly take in. This also doesn't mean the character acting is lacking either. When you're working with faceless characters like Robotman, Negative Man, and The Chief, then their emotions have to be conveyed through other means.

Changing the team dynamic by placing Crazy Jane's Chief identity in the leadership role is a nice way to differentiate Unstoppable Doom Patrol from past iterations. She also holds her own, barking out orders and even standing up to Batman when it's called for. She seems so in control that it makes me wonder if we can expect a fall from grace in later issues. I also have to say that I'm digging the color-coordinated team costumes. It's a good look and makes them feel like an official superhero team.

Seeing an enhanced Brain and Monsieur Mallah together will bring back memories for longtime readers, but there is one villain whose presence definitely comes as a surprise. I wonder if this figure is also tied to the new character Beast Girl, who is just as fun and carefree as her predecessor Beast Boy. Her power set also works well with other members of Doom Patrol.

This is definitely a great opener for Unstoppable Doom Patrol. The essence of the past series can be felt here, while it also strives to break new ground in the "Dawn of the DC."

Published by DC Comics

On March 28, 2023

Written by Dennis Culver

Art by Chris Burnham

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Pat Brosseau

Cover by Chris Burnham and Nick Filardi