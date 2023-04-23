Doom Patrol Star Promises "Full Circle" Series Finale

When Doom Patrol returns for the second half of its fourth season sometime this year, it will not only be wrapping up the season but the series as well. It was announced back in January that both Doom Patrol and Titans will conclude at the end of their current seasons on HBO Max. However, while the end of a series can always be a little sad for fans, series star Joivan Wade promises that Doom Patrol will have a "full circle" ending that will leave fans satisfied with how everything wraps up.

"I would like to say it's a great finish," Wade told CBR. "It's satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don't get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they've actually been a part of something that they come full circle with. I feel we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff to everything that we have built over the last four years. It's something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can't wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again."

Wade isn't alone in his thoughts about the series finale landing Doom Patrol in a good place. Mark Sheppard previously shared similar sentiments praising the series' end.

"Genuinely, I do know that Jeremy [Carver, series showrunner] was prepared for this," Sheppard told Entertainment Weekly. "So, the end of Doom Patrol, season 4B, is really good. It's really good as an ending."

What is Doom Patrol about?

Doom Patrol followed a team of unlikely heroes who all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society. The series starred Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Michelle Gomez.

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," Carver said. "Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

The first three full seasons of Doom Patrol as well as the first half of Season 4 are currently streaming on HBO Max. The second half of Season 4 does not yet have a release date.

Are you sad that Doom Patrol is ending after four seasons? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!