Doom Patrol Releases "Sneak Peek" of Season 2 Footage

The wait for more Doom Patrol is almost over with the critically acclaimed series' second season debuting with not one but three new episodes on Thursday, June 25th on both DC Universe and the recently-launched HBO Max but if you just can't wait any longer, you're in luck. The series has released a new sneak peek of the upcoming season in the form of a 20 second video shared to Twitter on Wednesday, and while the video is short, it is absolutely packed with moments from Season 2 -- you just might not want to blink while watching. The short video includes a lot of looks at upcoming episodes of Doom Patrol, including brief reveals of villains Dr. Tyme and Red Jack. You can check it out for yourself below.

You’ve been asking for a sneak peek... Now’s your chance! Take screenshots before they make us delete this! 👀 pic.twitter.com/wsOf2SyXi9 — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) June 24, 2020

We told you there was a lot packed into a short video and while it is hard to catch all the details, the sneak peek does make pretty clear that Season 2 of Doom Patrol is poised to be every bit as insane but in a good way as the show's first season. Maintaining that insanity is only one part of the adventure, however. The end of Season 1 revealed not only that Niles Caulder/The Chief (Timothy Dalton) was the man responsible for the life-altering tragedies of the Doom Patrol, but also introduced his daughter, Dorothy whose presence will shake things up a bit.

"For us, it's first and foremost about character," showrunner Jeremy Carver explained to us in a recent interview. "We had a very important sort of shift happen at the end of Season 1, which was the revelation that Niles had caused all of their accidents. So that immediately shifts the dynamic in ways that are, from a story perspective, very rich for a new season. And when we decided to introduce Dorothy to the Season 2 story, we now had a sort of surrogate adult/daughter relationship going on between all the Doom Patrol members and this 11-year-old living in their house. And that was trigger for us to explore a season in which everyone has to deal with all their own issues when it came to either being a kid and being on the blunt end of some family trauma or having been an adult and dealt out some of that trauma themselves. And we start to explore that in the first couple of episodes, when Larry starts to reconnect with one of his sons. You'll see that across the board with our characters, which is sort of leading to this dramatic arc for the season. One way or another child or adult, we all have to grow up."

You can check out the official season synopsis for Doom Patrol below.

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol Season 2 will be released on Thursday, June 25th, both on DC Universe and HBO Max.

