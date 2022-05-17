New Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Clip Hatches an Explosive Surprise (Exclusive)

✖

The How to Train Your Dragon cinematic series might have wrapped up for now, but the adventures of the exciting world continue in the TV series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, with Season 3 of the series debuting on Peacock on May 19th. The series plunges viewers right back into the fantastical franchise by exploring a group of younger characters and their early days of attempting to wrangle the powers of the mighty dragons, which you can get a tease of in the above clip from Season 3. All six episodes of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Season 3 debut on Peacock on May 19th.

The series is described, "In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor."

In Season 3 of the series, "Dak, Layla and the Rescue Rides are back with new adventures as they venture to the Sunken City of Valantis in a race to claim the Alpha Crystals before Magnus! They'll help an aquatic dragon escape his underwater bullies, find a guardian dragon to protect Cutter and even help some new dragon friends start their own rescue team just in time to celebrate Nest Day with all of Huttsgalor!"

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Brennley Brown (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!), Moira Quirk (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Roshon Fegan (Camp Rock franchise), Brad Grusnick (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Sam Lavagnino (Puppy Dog Pals), John C. MicGinley (Scrubs), Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!), Zach Callison (The Goldbergs), Skai Jackson (Bunk'd), Noah Bentley (Elliott from Earth), Andre Robinson (The Loud House), Marsai Martin (Black-ish).

Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge) serves as executive producer and Brian Roberts (VeggieTales) serves as co-executive producer. Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

All six episodes of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Season 3 debut on Peacock on May 19th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below!